Bills claim Leonard Hankerson off waivers from Pats

The Billsclaimed Hankerson off waivers from the Patriots, the team announced, two weeks after New England snared him on waivers from the Atlanta Falcons.
The Pats had designs on re-signing Hankerson had he cleared waivers, Rapoport reported late last week. He simply didn't have time to master the playbook before the Week 16 showdown with the New York Jets.
Buffalo has depth issues in the passing attack with Charles Clay, Percy Harvin, Robert Woods and Marcus Easley out for the season. They can take a look at Hankerson for a week before deciding whether to re-sign the impending free agent.
A third-round pick by the Washington Redskins in the 2011 NFL Draft, Hankerson played a key role in the Falcons' hot start this season before a nagging hamstring injury sapped his already shaky speed.
With Sammy Watkins and Chris Hogan locked in as Tyrod Taylor's top two targets, Hankerson seems unlikely to play a major role in the season finale.