Around the NFL

Bills, Chargers begin voluntary offseason programs

Published: Apr 03, 2017 at 02:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Phase One has begun.

The beginning of offseason workouts starts on Monday, April 3 for two NFL teams that hired new coaches.

The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers will begin Phase One of voluntary offseason workouts today.

Workouts mainly consist of conditioning and weight room workouts, but it also gives coaches like Sean McDermott and Anthony Lynn their first chance to address most of the roster.

Here are the general and Phase One rule breakdowns, per the NFLPA:

Phase One specifics:

»Four hours a day.

» Two weeks, limited to strength and conditioning activities ("Dead Ball"). Only strength and conditioning coaches allowed on the field.

» 90-minute maximum on the field.

» Clubs can only specify two hours for players to be at facility.

»Players can choose the other two hours for weights, etc.

General:

»Workouts cannot begin prior to the first Monday in April for clubs with a new head coach or the third Monday in April for all other teams.

» Workouts are strictly voluntary. Club officials cannot indicate workouts are anything other than voluntary.

» Maximum of four workouts per week (no weekends), with one week being the mandatory minicamp (not permitted on weekends).

» Contact work is prohibited in all workouts (e.g. "live" blocking, tackling pass rushing, bump-and-run, etc).

» Intensity and tempo of drills should be at a level conductive to learning, with player safety as the highest priority.

Other teams that hired new coaches -- like the Rams, 49ers and Broncos -- decided to begin their offseason program next Monday, April 10 (the reason being a seamless transition to the next phase of the program).

The rest of the NFL will begin Phase One of their offseason workouts on April 17.

The key to all these workouts is they are voluntary and there is little actual football being worked on. Still, it's a start. Expect a bevy of 'Player X is in the best shape of his life' stories to trickle out in the next few weeks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 16 Monday inactives: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs; New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles; Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers

The official inactives for Monday's Christmas Day Week 16 tripleheader: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs; New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles; Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers
news

Head coach Shane Steichen: Colts' 10-point outing vs. Falcons 'wasn't us'

Indianapolis traveled to Atlanta riding high on five wins in its last six, but after a promising first drive, the Colts fell flat against a better-prepared Falcons squad in a 29-10 loss.
news

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (quad/illness) inactive for Christmas Day game vs. Chiefs

Josh Jacobs won't be back in time for Christmas. Jacobs will miss his second consecutive game for the Raiders when they face the Chiefs on Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL teams celebrate Christmas Day on social media

Teams and players from around the NFL are in the holiday spirit on Monday. 
news

QB Baker Mayfield has been 'outstanding' with Buccaneers 'clawing' toward playoffs 

Hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday with a chance to set up a win-and-in scenario over each of its final two games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on attack mode in all phases.
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith takes turn authoring game-winning drive: 'I'm thinking just like last week'

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith found himself slowed by Tennessee's defense upon his return to Seattle's starting lineup , but he rallied the troops to lead a 14-play, 75-yard drive in the game's final three minutes and change to overcome the Titans, 20-17.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy laments key mistakes in loss to Dolphins, vows to be 'road warriors'

The opportunity was there for the Dallas Cowboys to flip the script, but Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins continued the ongoing road struggles.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder) to be evaluated after exiting Sunday's loss to Buccaneers

After Sunday's Week 16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson says quarterback Trevor Lawrence's right shoulder will be evaluated in the next couple of days.
news

Dolphins clinch playoff return following win over Cowboys

The Miami Dolphins clinched a playoff berth Sunday with their 22-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Browns WR Amari Cooper on record-breaking 265-yard performance in win over Texans: 'I'm unguardable'

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper had himself a history-making game in Sunday's 36-22 win over the Houston Texans, hauling in 11 catches for 265 yards and two touchdowns.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The Around The NFL staff offers three things we learned from each of Sunday's Week 16 games. 