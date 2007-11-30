Bills can relate to Redskins' emotional situation

In the days and weeks following Everett's injury -- as his status miraculously improved from an initial diagnosis that he could die and, if he survived, would never walk again -- Bills players ran the gamut of emotions. They never allowed Everett to leave their hearts or minds even if he no longer was in the locker room. They designed hats with Everett's initials and T-shirts, bearing a photo of Bills players clasping hands in unity on the front and Everett's name and No. 85 on the back that went on sale, with proceeds benefiting spinal-cord research. They visited him while he was in a Buffalo hospital. They called him. They sent him videotaped messages.