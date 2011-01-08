Bills, Bengals coaches will staff Under Armour Senior Bowl

"I have always felt that if we're not going to be coaching in the NFL playoffs, we should go to work and get to know some of the new prospects as well as we can," Lewis said. "Coaching the Senior Bowl has been extremely helpful the two times we've had an opportunity to do it, and I've had a couple other opportunities to do it on other staffs. I think it's always a plus. It gives you a good insight into the players -- their temperament, how they learn, what kind of guys they are and how they compete."