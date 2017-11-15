Bills bench QB Tyrod Taylor; Nathan Peterman to start

Since starting 5-2, the Bills have lost two consecutive games, both in which LeSean McCoy and the running game essentially disappeared, hamstringing the offense and tiring Buffalo's previously stout defense. In last week's demolition by the Saints, New Orleans held the ball for over 41 minutes to Buffalo's 18-plus. Peterman entered the game with Buffalo down 40-3 and led the Bills' only touchdown drive of the game, a six-play, 75-yard march keyed by five Peterman completions, including two to new acquisition Kelvin Benjamin. Peterman's relief appearance looks to have secured him the starting job this week.