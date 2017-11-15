Around the NFL

Bills bench QB Tyrod Taylor; Nathan Peterman to start

Published: Nov 15, 2017 at 01:40 AM
Jeremy_Bergman_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

In a surprise decision Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills benched Tyrod Taylor in favor of a rookie quarterback.

Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters that Nathan Peterman will start against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

"This is about becoming a better team. Tyrod has made improvements," McDermott explained to reporters. "This is not an indictment on Tyrod. He is an important part of our team and will continue to be an important part of our team.

"I've been impressed with Nate and his maturity at a very early point in his career. He has certainly worked hard. ... The other day, we [saw] some good things, albeit it was a small sample size in a regular season. That said, he has a lot of work to do, just like we all do."

Taylor has been Buffalo's starter for two-plus seasons, save for a Week 17 benching last year. The seven-year veteran started the first nine games of this season, completing a career-best 64.2 percent of his passes and throwing 10 touchdowns to three interceptions.

The midseason QB change comes as a shock for a team with playoff aspirations currently pegged as the sixth seed in the conference. Just three weeks ago, the Bills were media darlings and were thought by some to be in contention for the AFC East title.

Since starting 5-2, the Bills have lost two consecutive games, both in which LeSean McCoy and the running game essentially disappeared, hamstringing the offense and tiring Buffalo's previously stout defense. In last week's demolition by the Saints, New Orleans held the ball for over 41 minutes to Buffalo's 18-plus. Peterman entered the game with Buffalo down 40-3 and led the Bills' only touchdown drive of the game, a six-play, 75-yard march keyed by five Peterman completions, including two to new acquisition Kelvin Benjamin. Peterman's relief appearance looks to have secured him the starting job this week.

"Nate's come in, he's handled himself well. He handled himself well in the game the other day," McDermott said Wednesday. "He's poised, he's mature beyond his years, he's worked hard. ... The success that he's had to this point, he's ready. I wouldn't make this move if I didn't think he was ready."

For the Bills this season, there remains a lot of unknown. The same goes for Tyrod.

Thanks to a contract restructuring, the Bills have the opportunity to cut bait with Taylor after this season, surrendering over $8 million in dead cap space in 2018.

Benching Tyrod appears to signal that Buffalo is ready to move on without him as its starting quarterback, though McDermott suggested that this move is being made in the best interest of the team at this moment.

"We are 5-4, I understand that. We're in the playoff hunt at this point," the coach said. "It is always and will forever, for the time that I'm here, it's about putting out the best team that we possibly can. We are made for more than 5-4."

McDermott continued: "This is about becoming better as a football team and see if this will make us a better team. As the decision-maker you have to be willing to take calculated risks to get to where we're trying to go. And I'm comfortable doing that."

Peterman, a fifth-round pick out of Pittsburgh, enters the fray at an interesting time of Buffalo's season and the franchise's trajectory. In the first year under McDermott, it could be argued that the Bills have overachieved thanks to great vision and scheming from their rookie coach. They've overhauled the roster, shipping high-priced studs Sammy Watkins and Marcell Dareus and welcoming Benjamin and Jordan Matthews in their stead. These are all signs of team-building.

Buffalo has already displayed a willingness to part with its most marketable stars. Will Tyrod be the next to go?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland recounts 99-yard pick-six in win over Jets: 'I could smell it'

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland was the star of the first-ever game on Black Friday with a 99-yard pick-six. "I could smell it, and then once I made that cut, I knew I was there, and then I had to make it happen," Holland said. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Dolphins' win over Jets on Black Friday

The Miami Dolphins took care of the Tim Boyle-led New York Jets and cruised to an easy win on the NFL's first-ever game on Black Friday. NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down what he learned from the game.
news

Week 12 Friday inactives: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

The official inactives for Black Friday: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
news

Jets WR Allen Lazard a healthy scratch vs. Dolphins

Allen Lazard, the Jets' high-priced free agent wide receiver, was a healthy scratch for Friday's game against the Miami Dolphins.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick declines to announce starting QB for Week 12 game vs. Giants

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Friday declined to announce who will start at quarterback for New England on Sunday against the New York Giants.
news

Commanders fire defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio in wake of blowout loss to Cowboys

The Commanders have fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources informed of the decision. Washington also fired defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero added.
news

Commanders HC Ron Rivera 'not worried' about job status after blowout loss to Cowboys 

Thursday's 45-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in front of a national audience spurred more questions about the future of Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera. Rivera, however, isn't spending time fretting about his future.
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith denies bruised elbow factored into offensive struggles in loss to 49ers

Geno Smith dismissed his banged-up elbow as the reason the Seattle Seahawks offense struggled in Thursday night's 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. "No, not at all," Smith said via the team's official website. "It was good enough to play, so wasn't thinking about it."
news

Dan Campbell: Lions not in 'panic mode' after turnover-filled loss to Packers 

After suffering a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell says the team can't be in "panic mode."
news

Dolphins RB De'Von Achane (knee) not expected to play vs. Jets for Black Friday game

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (knee) not expected to play versus the New York Jets for the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: 'The way the defense played' against Seahawks was 'unbelievable'

The 49ers' first-ranked scoring unit again showed out on Thursday night, overcoming a third-quarter offensive lull by holding steady in its domination over the Seattle Seahawks to help deliver a 31-13 victory.