Bills assigned English rugby player Christian Wade

Published: Apr 08, 2019 at 04:22 AM
Kevin Patra

The Buffalo Bills added international zest to their offseason.

On Monday, Christian Wade, a former rugby player, was assigned to the Bills as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program.

The 27-year-old previously played rugby, representing the English National Rugby Team at the U16, U18 and U20 levels. Wade was selected to the prestigious British and Irish Lions squad, the highest honor for a rugby player in the UK. He retired from rugby in 2018 to pursue an NFL career.

Wade is projected to be a running back in the NFL and possibly contribute on special teams.

The International Player Pathway Program, started in 2017, allows athletes from outside the United States a route to making the NFL they might not enjoy otherwise. Teams assigned international players are allowed an exemption on their 90-man rosters through training camp and are afforded an additional practice squad spot during the season -- such players are ineligible from being activated from the practice squad during the season.

