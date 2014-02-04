Bills' Arthur Moats wins United Way Super Recruiter award

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- Buffalo Bills linebacker Arthur Moats won the Nationwide Playoff Challenge sponsored by the NFL and United Way, according to a press release. He beat out Seattle Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril for recruiting the most volunteer readers, tutors and mentors, earning the title of United Way Super Recruiter and winning $10,000 for United Way of Buffalo and Erie County.
- Before receiving the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman gave his Super Bowl tickets to a family that lost a son recently during military combat, according to their Twitter feeds.
- PBS NewsHour looked at high school players who said they felt pressure to stay in games after suffering a concussion.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor