Bills anticipate 'lights out' production from teammate Merriman

Injuries and both on- and off-field controversies combined to end Merriman's tenure in San Diego. The decision to waive him came three weeks ago, when San Diego placed him on the injured reserve list because of a calf injury. Merriman went on the list with a "minor-injury designation," meaning he was to be released once healthy. In claiming Merriman, the Bills pick up what's left of the player's one-year $3.27 million contract.