Around the NFL

Bills announce departure of Rex Ryan holdovers

Published: Jan 31, 2017 at 05:31 AM

The Bills' change in coaching staff was a somewhat disjointed process, but it's finally starting to come together.

After hiring former Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott as head coach, Buffalo has made the departure of Rex Ryan holdovers official. Bobby April, John Blake, Aaron Kromer, David Lee, D'Anton Lynn, Tim McDonald, Pat Meyer, Chris Palmer, Ed Reed, Eric Smith, Kathryn Smith, Dennis Thurman, Jason Vrable and Jeff Weeks will not be on the team's staff in 2017, the Bills announced Tuesday.

McDermott met individually with each of the aforementioned members before making the decision, which is anything but surprising. New coaches, be they coordinators or head coaches, tend to bring in "their guys," which is also to be expected from McDermott.

The most notable names on the list are defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman, assistant defensive backs coach (and future Hall of Fame safety) Ed Reed and special teams quality control coach Kathryn Smith. The connection between Reed and Ryan went back to Ryan's days as the defensive coordinator in Baltimore, and their brief reunion in New York with the Jets. Smith became the first full-time female assistant coach in NFL history with the Bills.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers waive 2019 first-round pick DT Jerry Tillery

Having recorded just eight tackles and no starts in 2022, 2019 NFL Draft first-round pick Jerry Tillery has been waived by the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Week 10 Thursday inactives: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

The official inactives for the Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.

news

Texans WR Brandin Cooks says he's 'frustrated' after returning to practice

Texans WR Brandin Cooks is back with Houston after sitting out last week's practices and game. Cooks discussed his feelings on not being traded by this year's deadline and playing on a 'rebuilding' team.

news

Raiders LB Blake Martinez announces retirement after seven seasons

Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez on Thursday announced his retirement from football after seven seasons in the NFL.

news

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel: Tua Tagovailoa's success this season 'not surprising in the least'

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa spent Wednesday gushing about each other, presenting a united front of mutual appreciation and optimism that their partnership can lead the Dolphins to heights unseen in decades.

news

Raiders TE Darren Waller (hamstring), WR Hunter Renfrow (oblique) placed on injured reserve

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow are being placed on injured reserve and will be out for at least the next four games, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets' success helps Robert Saleh reel in disgruntled receivers Elijah Moore, Denzel Mims

At 6-3, the Jets are positioned for a playoff run, and coach Robert Saleh needs every single member of the 53-man roster, including upset wideouts Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims, on board.

news

Patrick Mahomes ready to 'keep rolling' after throwing franchise-record 68 passes in Week 9 win

Patrick Mahomes is used to airing it out, but Week 9 was excessive, even for him. Most important to Mahomes, though, was the win over Tennessee, even if it required extra work for his cannon of a right arm.

news

Chargers DE Joey Bosa (groin) closer to practice return ahead of potential first-ever Bosa Bowl

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that DE Joey Bosa is close to returning to practice, which could be just in time to play the 49ers -- and brother Nick -- on Sunday.

news

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota wants to give TE Kyle Pitts 'more opportunities': 'I've been a little too safe'

Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts' numbers have failed to meet expectations, but Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota believes he can change that.

news

Cardinals' Budda Baker gives impassioned speech to teammates on 'Hard Knocks' following loss

In episode one of HBO's 'Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals,' safety Budda Baker showed his passion in the midst of a difficult season and displayed leadership that will surely be missed as he recovers from a high ankle sprain.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE