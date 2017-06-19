Bills' Andre Holmes has been surprising this offseason

Coaches this time of year tend to talk up the players on the bottom half of their roster for myriad reasons. Holmes, who is also busting his hump on special teams, could also be a solid example for the younger players on rookie contracts. After watching the franchise tinker with Watkins for the last few years, he just may want to highlight someone in a position to be hungry. Either way, the Bills are going to need bodies, and if Holmes continues to impress he might be in line to surprise early in 2017.