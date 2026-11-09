Bills and Vikings have lost 4 Super Bowls apiece. Could they meet in the next one?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Pat Williams was asked which fanbase deserves a Lombardi Trophy more, but he wouldn't bite.

"Oooh! The Vikings and the Bills fans both deserve it," the legendary Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle said of the premise. "Both fanbases need it -- bad!"

When the NFL released the schedule in May, nobody envisioned this game could be a storybook Super Bowl preview.

The Athletic ranked all 17 "Monday Night Football" matchups, and this one was slotted ninth.

Good quality, but no big whoop.

Nine weeks into the season, each team has only one loss while riding the NFL's deadliest unit on either side of the ball, giving this matchup enough gravitas to consider a February showdown between woebegone franchises that have reached the Super Bowl four times apiece and lost them all.

If the Bills can ride their offense and the Vikings can ride their defense into Los Angeles on Valentine's Day, then that long-awaited, precious Lombardi Trophy will be a guaranteed outcome.

The Vikings lost Super Bowl IV, the final game before the NFL and AFL completed their merger, and dropped three more title games between 1974 and 1977.

The Bills lost four Super Bowls in a row to open the 1990s. The second loss, to Washington, was in the Metrodome.

Neither franchise has been back since.

The 1998 Vikings are widely considered the greatest team not to make the Super Bowl. They also suffered a heartbreaking loss in the 2009 NFC Championship Game, when, seemingly on the verge of winning with a last-second field goal, Brett Favre threw an interception that let the New Orleans Saints win in overtime. The Vikings last reached the conference title game in 2017, but the Philadelphia Eagles skunked them.

The Bills are once again the betting favorites to win the AFC, a role they've held since Josh Allen emerged as a superstar and they began winning AFC East titles in 2020. But they've reached the AFC Championship Game only twice, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 and 2024.

Williams is among the greatest undrafted players in Bills history, joining the club four years after their Super Bowl run and developing into an elite run-stuffer. He was a substantial factor in the Bills defense's ranking first in 1999 and third in 2000.

Williams signed with the Vikings in 2005 to form the famed Williams Wall with defensive tackle Kevin Williams between edge rushers such as Jared Allen, Ray Edwards and Lance Johnstone. The switch also reunited Pat Williams with Vikings defensive coordinator Ted Cottrell, the longtime Bills assistant, and former Bills defensive mates Sam Cowart, Keith Newman, Antoine Winfield and Ken Irvin.

When Williams talks about Bills fans, he takes you straight to the parking lot.

"Vikings fans are good, but not like the damn Buffalo fans," Williams said. "Man, it was different down there. I try to explain to everybody, 'You don't understand!' These Buffalo fans are out in that snow, fire in the garbage cans, tailgating. It was amazing to see."

The Super Bowl slump could end for both this year with some improvements down the homestretch. The Bills and Vikings are 6-1 and lead their divisions. The Bills are atop the AFC, and the Vikings are second in the NFC, with the San Francisco 49ers ahead on a tiebreaker.

Buffalo's offense has it ahead in several power rankings. Allen is performing better than ever, guiding an offense that's averaging 33.3 points a game. Buffalo's defense, however, is among the NFL's worst in many statistical categories. The only games the Bills have allowed fewer than 29 points were against the still-winless Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens emergency quarterback Joe Fagnano.

"Josh Allen is old school. He's a dawg," Williams said. "I could play with Josh Allen any day in any era.

"But that defense has been letting them down."

Flip that script for Minnesota. The defense has been gnarly, the offense excruciating.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores oversees a unit that has yielded an NFL-low 93 points and just 4.7 yards per play while blitzing a breakneck 35.2 percent of the time.

Flores vs. Allen is perfect primetime theater.

"Brian Flores' defense is really entertaining," Williams said, "but they have to get to the quarterback. If they don't get there, then you can throw the ball on (the Vikings). You need to find openings inside that blitz defense. But if they do get there in time? You're got."

Buffalo's offensive line is dented. Left guard Alec Anderson injured his right ankle early against the Ravens and missed two days of practice before limited participation Saturday. Right tackle Spencer Brown missed last week's game and was limited in practice until Saturday but should be good to go.

The Vikings offense has failed to find a spark through two months. The team signed quarterback Kyler Murray hoping to find a long-term solution, but a hamstring injury has created a convenient opportunity to replace him with veteran Carson Wentz. Only four teams have scored fewer points.

"This game can be a Super Bowl preview if the Vikings offense gets going," Williams said. "They have to decide what quarterback they want in there, if they're going to roll with Murray when he's healthy or they're going to keep Wentz in there.

"I think Wentz needs to be in there because he sees the field better and throw it to all the weapons they got."

Getting the offense going Monday night would be symbolic for the Vikings, who will add all-time rushing leader Adrian Peterson to their Ring of Honor in U.S. Bank Stadium at halftime. Peterson is the lone non-Hall of Famer with more rushing touchdowns than Allen.

Minnesota's contemporary superstar, Justin Jefferson, will join Peterson in the Ring of Honor someday, but not based on this year's production. Jefferson, the perennial 1,000-yard wideout, has 28 catches for 335 yards and four touchdowns. Somehow, tight end T.J. Hockenson has three more receptions than Jefferson.

The Vikings must be salivating over the Bills defense.

And the Bills must be drooling about attacking the Vikings offense.

This juicy, feast-or-famine matchup might be an appetizer for two starving fanbases. At the very least, it will demonstrate, head-to-head, what the Bills and Vikings must do to get back to their first Super Bowl since losing their fourth straight.

"If these teams get back to the Super Bowl, you know there's going to be a parade that's out of control," Williams said. "I'm going to show up at either one of them because I want to witness that. Buffalo will tear the whole city down, but Minnesota has been waiting a long time, too."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.