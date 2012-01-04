Bills agree to terms with Clowney to bolster depth at receiver

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Bills aren't wasting any time addressing their depth at receiver this offseason after free agent David Clowney agreed to a contract with the team Wednesday.

Clowney's agent, Brian Mackler, confirmed to The Associated Press that his client had signed a contract issued to him by the Bills.

Clowney had announced the signing himself by posting on his Twitter account a photo of the contract he received from the team. Clowney added a caption to the photo by writing: "Buffalo Bills!! ... I'm already ready for a new season!"

The Bills weren't immediately available for comment, and they have a policy of not announcing player moves until they've received a signed contract.

Listed at 6 feet and 188 pounds, Clowney has been out of football since being waived by the Carolina Panthers before the start of this season. He had six catches for 102 yards in 10 games with the Panthers in 2010.

Clowney previously spent four seasons with the New York Jets, for whom he had 16 catches for 239 yards and one touchdown in 18 games. He's particularly noted for his speed.

That's something the Bills lacked this past season, particularly after they lost Roscoe Parrish to a season-ending ankle injury after two games.

The Bills, coming off a 6-10 finish, also need receiver depth. Both Parrish and starter Stevie Johnson have completed the final years of their contracts.

