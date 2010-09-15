Bills again counting on Ellison to bolster linebacking corps

Notes: Posluszny referred to his injury as a "slight sprain" and said he hopes to be back within a few weeks. He said he was hurt when his teammates landed on him as they gang-tackled Dolphins RB Ronnie Brown along the sideline. ... C Geoff Hangartner was held out of practice as a precaution after he hurt his left ankle against the Dolphins. Gailey said Hangartner will be evaluated to determine whether he can practice Thursday. ... RB Fred Jackson said his injured left hand has healed enough so that he doesn't intend to wear a protective pad, as he did Sunday.