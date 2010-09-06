Bills add WR Hubbard, LB Russell to practice squad

Published: Sep 06, 2010 at 08:57 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills continue adding to their practice squad by signing receiver Paul Hubbard and linebacker John Russell.

Hubbard was released by Oakland on Aug. 31 after spending last season on the Raiders' practice squad. At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, the Wisconsin product was originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the sixth round in 2008. He then spent that season on the Browns practice squad.

Russell joins the Bills two days after being released by Kansas City. He originally signed with Green Bay this spring as an undrafted rookie out of Wake Forest.

Both were signed Monday.

Also, tight end Derek Schouman was not claimed after being waived/injured on Saturday, and is now on the Bills injured reserve list.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How a coin-toss flap and Randy Moss made Thanksgiving 1998 one of the NFL's wildest

Twenty-five years ago, a surreal coin-toss controversy and an otherworldly Randy Moss performance made for one of the wildest Thanksgivings in NFL history. Judy Battista talks to those who were there about a stunning Turkey Day showcase.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, 49ers QB Brock Purdy highlight Players of the Week

Niners quarterback Brock Purdy, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence tabbed as best from Week 11. 
news

Week 12 NFL picks: Unanimous selections in all three Thanksgiving Day games; Eagles over Bills on Sunday

Which teams will prevail in Thanksgiving Day's three-game football feast? Can the Jets upset the Dolphins on Black Friday? Bills or Eagles in a high-powered Sunday showdown? Check out the Week 12 NFL game picks!
news

32 players nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award 

The 32 player nominees for the ninth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been finalized, the NFL announced today. Each NFL team nominated one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.