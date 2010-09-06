Bills add WR Hubbard, LB Russell to practice squad

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills continue adding to their practice squad by signing receiver Paul Hubbard and linebacker John Russell.
Hubbard was released by Oakland on Aug. 31 after spending last season on the Raiders' practice squad. At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, the Wisconsin product was originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the sixth round in 2008. He then spent that season on the Browns practice squad.
Russell joins the Bills two days after being released by Kansas City. He originally signed with Green Bay this spring as an undrafted rookie out of Wake Forest.
Both were signed Monday.
Also, tight end Derek Schouman was not claimed after being waived/injured on Saturday, and is now on the Bills injured reserve list.
