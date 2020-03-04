Around the NFL

Bills add assistant head coach to Leslie Frazier's title

Published: Mar 04, 2020 at 02:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Leslie Frazier has earned himself a reward.

The Bills' defensive coordinator had assistant head coach added to his title, the team announced Wednesday.

Frazier's main duty -- coordinating the defense -- will remain, but the additional title bestowed upon him by head coach Sean McDermott shows just how much the coach appreciates Frazier's contributions over his last three years in Buffalo. During that span, the Bills twice finished in the top three in total defense in the NFL, including a No. 2 ranking in 2018 (No. 1 against the pass) and a No. 3 position in 2019, helping Buffalo return to the playoffs.

As Buffalo has rebuilt its offense around promising young quarterback Josh Allen, the defense has remained the reliable, steady force since McDermott took over in 2017. The Bills have become known as one of the tougher and more physical teams in the NFL, and that's not by accident.

"Upon taking the job in Buffalo, it was important to me to add a coach with previous head coaching experience like Leslie," McDermott said via a statement from the team. "His fingerprints are all over our operation and I'm extremely grateful for all the years we have worked together. Leslie's impact on our team is felt every day through his guidance, wisdom, and his genuine care for people. He is a great example to everyone within our organization."

McDermott and Frazier's relationship goes back to the start of the century when McDermott got his first crack at NFL coaching as an assistant to head coach Andy Reid before being promoted to defensive assistant and quality control coach. In that same time (1999-2002), Frazier served as the Eagles' defensive backs coach.

Frazier has been a head coach before, leading the Minnesota Vikings as an interim coach in 2010 and as the permanent head coach from 2011-2013, but he's best suited as a defensive coordinator. His past experience has undoubtedly assisted McDermott, a first-time head coach who has reached the playoffs twice in three seasons with the Bills, former owners of the league's longest playoff drought before his arrival.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Saints QB Andy Dalton ready to 'work with' Jameis Winston: 'This is his thing, and I'm here to help him out'

A year ago at this time, quarterback Andy Dalton was headed to the Bears with a starter's mindset.

Now, the 11-year veteran has touched down in New Orleans with the realization that he's there to support incumbent starter Jameis Winston in any way that he can. 
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Thursday, March 31

The Saints saw their best offensive lineman depart in free agency, while allowing a few reserves to remain unsigned. They're going to take a second look at one who they just recently became familiar with.

Veteran guard Forrest Lamp is re-signing with New Orleans, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Rams signing LB Bobby Wagner to five-year, $50M deal

﻿Bobby Wagner﻿'s back in the NFC West to chase a Super Bowl ring. The longtime Seahawks All-Pro linebacker is signing with the Rams, Richard Sherman, Wagner's former teammate in Seattle, tweeted Thursday. 
news

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles: 'We're not changing the program, we're trying to add on'

Todd Bowles ended last week as the defensive coordinator of Buccaneers, but by the time Wednesday arrived, he was preparing to take the second head-coaching job of his career. Tampa Bay introduced Bowles as head coach on Thursday in a press conference.
news

Bruce Arians: 'Succession is way more important to me' than pursuing another ring as Buccaneers coach

The timing of Bruce Arians' retirement announcement, 67 days after the Bucs were eliminated from the postseason, seemed odd, but for the longtime coach, it was all about having a positive succession plan in place and knowing the Buccaneers were in good hands before ultimately passing the torch.
news

Ex-Broncos TE Noah Fant became frustrated with how he was used in offense

Now in Seattle, Noah Fant said this week that he became frustrated with how he was used in Denver. In Fant's view, he's a field-stretching weapon but was primarily utilized as an outlet with run-after-catch ability with the Broncos.
news

Mike McCarthy says Cowboys won't move Micah Parsons to DE: 'We want him moving around'

Micah Parsons filled in at defensive end as a rookie when injuries struck and dominated after the move. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy understands the desire to play the DROY at edge rusher but disagrees with the potential change.
news

Panthers GM on drafting quarterback: 'At some point you have to take a shot, especially in the top 10'

Selecting No. 6 overall in next month's first round, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer acknowledged this week that it would be a tough choice between grabbing one of the top blockers and filling the most important position in sports.
news

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians retires from coaching: Tom Brady, NFL community react to stunning news

Bruce Arians shocked the NFL world on Wednesday night when the Buccaneers announced that he was stepping down as head coach and transitioning to a front office role in Tampa Bay.
news

Bruce Arians stepping down as Buccaneers head coach; Todd Bowles to succeed him

Bruce Arians is retiring from his post as Buccaneers head coach and moving to the team's front office, with defensive coordinator Todd Bowles taking over as the new head coach, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

CB Patrick Peterson announces he's staying with Vikings on one-year deal

Cornerback Patrick Peterson announced his decision to stay with Minnesota on a one-year contract on Wednesday on the "All Things Covered" podcast.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Wednesday, March 30

﻿Arden Key﻿ is headed back to SEC country. The defensive end has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced Wednesday. Key signed a one-year deal worth up to $7 million, Mike Garafolo reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW