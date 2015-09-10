Bills' Aaron Williams: Andrew Luck just another NFL QB

NFL Media's Brian Billick wrote this week that after speaking with "dozens of coaches and personnel people" about Andrew Luck, "each of them has referred to the QB as a future Hall of Famer."
Don't tell that to Bills safety Aaron Williams, who said Wednesday that he isn't cowed by Luck, who Buffalo will duel on Sunday at Ralph Wilson Stadium.
"Just another NFL quarterback to me," Williams said, per Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News. "He's really good at what he does. He manages the game really well, but, I mean, you know, we've faced quarterbacks like this before.
"To have it come out of the box is a good test, and that's all it is -- another quarterback that's a good test for us."
Williams isn't wrong about Buffalo regularly tangling with a laundry list of top passers. They play Tom Brady twice a year and last season took on Philip Rivers, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers. Rivers and Manning took them down, but Buffalo split with the Patriots (with Brady playing just a half in the finale) and upset Green Bay.
There's also the matter of coach Rex Ryan, who stamps all his defensive charges with supreme confidence in their ability to rough up quarterbacks. Ryan told reporters this week, per Carucci, that Luck would "have to pick himself up occasionally" and should expect to see a "multiple" Bills front.
We don't expect the Bills to cower in the corner, but Indy's improved ground game and flock of talented pass-catchers will serve as an acid test right out of the gate for Ryan's new defense.