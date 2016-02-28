Billings leads 2016 draft's safest picks among interior D-linemen

Published: Feb 28, 2016 at 06:24 AM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

With the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine in full swing, I'll be unveiling my picks for the safest prospects at each position.

Interior defensive linemen might be as scheme-dependent as any position on the field. Whether teams ask the prospect to attack one gap, or hold and shed to play two, plays a large role in where they are selected in the draft -- and which teams select them. And if a guy can both fill gaps and penetrate, you have a special player on your hands.

In addition to finding the correct fit for a tackle's skill set, it seems to me that consistent effort is a common thread among the most successful NFL interior studs. Whether you're Vince Wilfork plugging the middle or Aaron Donald winning the shoulder of a guard, conditioning and work ethic are often what creates a playmaker in the trenches.

These three defensive tackles are my safe bets in the 2016 draft class. As with every position group in this series, there is a mix of top-rated prospects and others for whom I project a long NFL career without the early-round hype.

1. Andrew Billings, Baylor: Billings' combination of foot quickness and strength will make him a nightmare matchup for interior offensive lines from Day 1. He can play the nose on a three-man line, but would be a disruptive one-gap player in a four-man front, especially next to another strong tackle minimizing double teams. The early entrant has a great ceiling, as well as a pretty solid floor, making him one of the top players in the class.

Potential landing spots:New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions

2. Jarran Reed, Alabama: Reed plays with a low center of gravity to clog up lanes inside, yet hustles to plays on the outside. That's a good combination for teams looking for an active nose tackle. He has a good motor, and obviously knows the game. Even if he ends up falling out of the first round due to team needs and the deepest defensive tackle group in recent memory, a team will get a solid starter inside.

Potential landing spots:Washington Redskins, Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers

3. Kenny Clark, UCLA: Plug this former Bruin in as a starter in the middle right away, as he can hold the line of scrimmage and shed blocks to grab ball carriers coming through holes to his left or right. In pass-rush mode, Clark brings enough interior pressure to force quarterbacks to make a decision. He won't be a big sack guy, but 4-3 teams will value his skill set as a nose with the lateral movement skills to stay with stretch plays as well as an ability to give guards a challenge as a rusher.

Potential landing spots:Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter _@chadreuter_.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Bill Belichick leaves the Patriots + Super Wild Card Weekend preview

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio return with a new episode of the podcast.
news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons on Dan Quinn's future: 'He might take me with him, you never know'

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons isn't enamored with the prospects of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn leaving, but understands it's all part of being in the NFL. 
news

NFL playoffs: Three things to watch for in Browns-Texans on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down three things to watch for when the Cleveland Browns face the Houston Texans on Saturday to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

NFL playoffs: One X-factor on each of the 14 teams

Could a rookie receiver help guide the upstart Packers on a thrilling postseason run? Which young defender might give the scuffling Chiefs a January boost? In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks identifies one X-factor for each of the 14 NFL playoff teams.