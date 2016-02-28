Billings leads 2016 draft's safest picks among interior D-linemen

3. Kenny Clark, UCLA: Plug this former Bruin in as a starter in the middle right away, as he can hold the line of scrimmage and shed blocks to grab ball carriers coming through holes to his left or right. In pass-rush mode, Clark brings enough interior pressure to force quarterbacks to make a decision. He won't be a big sack guy, but 4-3 teams will value his skill set as a nose with the lateral movement skills to stay with stretch plays as well as an ability to give guards a challenge as a rusher.