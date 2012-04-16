Bill Walsh's unique draft approach; Tim Tebow booed in Bronx

Published: Apr 15, 2012 at 11:38 PM

A lot is being thought about, and a lot is being said with the 2012 NFL Draft a mere 10 days away. So, with that in mind, our Michael Lombardi discusses the draft through the mind of legendary San Francisco 49ers coach Bill Walsh, who Lombardi worked under from 1984 to '87. What were some of Walsh's pre-draft pet peeves that contributed to his success? Be sure to check back later today.

Here's what else is on tap for Monday:

Offseason workouts begin today for NFL teams, and quarterback Tim Tebow is eager to join his new team and get started at the New York Jets' facility. One thing Tebow might not have too thrilled about Sunday, though, was the reception he received at Yankee Stadium.

Casserly: Two-round mock draft

Charley Casserly projects the first two rounds of the 2012 NFL Draft, with no quarterbacks coming off the board in Round 2. More ...

Peyton Manning already had a pretty successful go as host of "Saturday Night Live" five years ago. Now little brother Eli Manning will get his chance when the Super Bowl MVP hosts May 5.

With the Washington Redskins all but guaranteed to draft Robert Griffin III, it looks like the Dallas Cowboys are already taking action to address the situation with their divisional rivals. Find out how.

Power rankings alert! Elliot Harrison ranks all 32 NFL coaches.

"The Top 100 Players of 2012" premieres April 28 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Last year's top-ranked defensive player was Ray Lewis at No. 4. Find out Willie McGinest's surprising prediction for the top spot on defense this year.

You can keep up with all of our mock drafts by checking out mock draft central. Speaking of, now it's your turn to make your predictions for the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft for a chance to win a trip to New Orleans for Super Bowl XLVII.

Find out who team beat writers believe will be drafted in the first 16 picks, as our "On the Beat" mock draft continues.

Who needs athletes anyway? It's an all-Hollywood edition of The Rich Eisen Podcast. Plus find out how you can enter the "Step In Rich's Shoes" contest and appear on a future episode of the podcast.

Five draft-related "NFL's Top 10" episodes are up for a vote by fans. Select your favorite, then see if it airs April 21 on NFL Network.

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Lions safety William White dies at 56 after battle with ALS

William White, an NFL veteran of 11 seasons who played with the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons, has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), the Lions announced Thursday night.

news

Cardinals remove 'independent study' clause from Kyler Murray's contract

The Arizona Cardinals have eliminated the mandatory "independent study" clause in quarterback Kyler Murray's contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday evening.

news

Original Raider, five-time AFL all-star Wayne Hawkins dies at 84

A member of the original 1960 Raiders team and a five-time AFL all-star, Wayne Hawkins has died at the age of 84, the team announced.

news

Commanders owner Daniel Snyder testifies before congressional committee

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder testified before a congressional committee investigating the NFL team's history of workplace misconduct Thursday, speaking for more than 10 hours in a deposition conducted virtually and in private.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW