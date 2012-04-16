Bill Walsh's unique draft approach; Tim Tebow booed in Bronx

A lot is being thought about, and a lot is being said with the 2012 NFL Draft a mere 10 days away. So, with that in mind, our Michael Lombardi discusses the draft through the mind of legendary San Francisco 49ers coach Bill Walsh, who Lombardi worked under from 1984 to '87. What were some of Walsh's pre-draft pet peeves that contributed to his success? Be sure to check back later today.
Here's what else is on tap for Monday:
• Offseason workouts begin today for NFL teams, and quarterback Tim Tebow is eager to join his new team and get started at the New York Jets' facility. One thing Tebow might not have too thrilled about Sunday, though, was the reception he received at Yankee Stadium.
•Peyton Manning already had a pretty successful go as host of "Saturday Night Live" five years ago. Now little brother Eli Manning will get his chance when the Super Bowl MVP hosts May 5.
• With the Washington Redskins all but guaranteed to draft Robert Griffin III, it looks like the Dallas Cowboys are already taking action to address the situation with their divisional rivals. Find out how.
• "The Top 100 Players of 2012" premieres April 28 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Last year's top-ranked defensive player was Ray Lewis at No. 4. Find out Willie McGinest's surprising prediction for the top spot on defense this year.
