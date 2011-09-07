Bill to boost L.A. stadium project clears Assembly committees

"The ball is in our possession and we're beginning to march down the field," state Sen. Alex Padilla, who authored the bill, told ESPN. "We got a couple of big first downs today. The next step will be tomorrow when the full assembly votes on the bill and if they vote to move the bill out of assembly, which we expect them to, that's basically taking the ball past the 50-yard line and then we're marching towards the red zone and hopefully in the end zone by the end of the week."