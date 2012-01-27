Bill Polian to host shows on satellite radio

NEW YORK (AP) - Former Indianapolis Colts President Bill Polian is joining SiriusXM radio as a regular host.
Polian will make his debut on the satellite network's NFL Radio channel on Monday night, and also will host a show on Wednesday and next Friday. He will be joined by former NFL quarterback Jim Miller as his co-host.
Pollan and his son, then-general manager Chris Polian, were fired by the Colts after they finished a 2-14 season.
In addition to his work during Super Bowl week, Polian will regularly host shows on the channel in the offseason.
Known for his strong talent evaluations, Polian built the Bills, Panthers and Colts into Super Bowl contenders. In his 24 seasons as a general manager with Indianapolis, Carolina and Buffalo, Polian's teams made 17 playoffs, eight championship games and five Super Bowls.