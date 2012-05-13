Bill Polian to be placed on Bills' Wall of Fame

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Former Buffalo Bills general manager Bill Polian has been selected to become the latest member of the team's Wall of Fame.
Polian will become the 28th member placed on the wall that rings Ralph Wilson Stadium. The Bills have not yet selected when Polian will be honored.
Before helping transform the Indianapolis Colts into perennial contenders over the past decade, Polian was the Bills' GM from 1986-1993. During that time, he was a two-time NFL executive of the year and credited for building the Jim Kelly-led and Marv Levy-coached teams that won four consecutive AFC championships from 1991-94.
Polian has turned to broadcasting since he was fired as the Colts president after Indianapolis' 2-14 finish last season.