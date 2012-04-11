Bill Parcells will stay retired, not coach Saints on interim basis

Bill Parcells spoke with New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis about the team's interim job for the 2012 season, but he said Wednesday that "it's time" for him to stay retired.
"I've been out quite a while now. I have another life. I'm very happy with that," Parcells said on ESPN's "SportsCenter."
Parcells -- who coached the New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys and is a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist -- said he talked to Payton after the NFL announced the Saints' punishments for the "bounty" program the team ran from 2009 to 2011. Payton was suspended for the 2012 season, meaning the team needs an interim coach.
A league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora on Tuesday that Parcells informed the Saints he wouldn't replace Payton on an interim basis.
"I do have a very high regard for the coach of the Saints, Sean Payton," said Parcells, who had Payton on his staff in Dallas. "I like him very much personally. ... My initial thoughts were about him."
Parcells said he later met with Loomis but "we didn't speak too much about the job."
Parcells said he was most concerned with Payton's welfare and wants "to help him any way I can."
Payton's season-long suspension begins April 16 and will end after the Super Bowl, which will take place at the Superdome in New Orleans.
In addition to Payton's suspension, assistant head coach Joe Vitt was suspended for six games and Loomis for eight games. Former Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams hasn't appealed his indefinite suspension.