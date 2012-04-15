Bill Parcells talks 'never happened,' Vikings co-owner says

Minnesota Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf told the Star Tribune on Saturday that the team "never" went after retired coach Bill Parcells and emphasized his support for current general manager Rick Spielman.
The New York Post reported earlier this month that Mark Wilf's brother, Zygi, who also co-owns the team, would give Parcells the keys to the organization to "run the show." NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora quickly shot down that report, citing a source close to the former coach.
On Saturday, Mark Wilf told the Star Tribune the report was false and the team reaching out to Parcells "never happened."
Mark Wilf praised Spielman's attention to detail, his ability to organize and evaluate talent.
"From A to Z, he has all the tools you need to run a football operation," Wilf said. "We felt he was the perfect choice to be our general manager.
"Rick has the ability to follow through on a plan," Wilf added. "He's disciplined, but will be aggressive when he has to. It's a plan that we're all comfortable with. We're following his lead."