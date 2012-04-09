Bill Parcells still in the dark about replacing Saints' Sean Payton

Published: Apr 09, 2012 at 08:06 AM

The New Orleans Saints officially are in search of an interim head coach for the 2012 season after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell upheld Sean Payton's suspension on Monday.

But if Pro Football Hall of Fame candidate Bill Parcells is in line to lead the team next season, the move would be news to him.

Parcells told the New York Daily News that he knows "absolutely nothing" about the Saints' coaching situation and hasn't spoken to the team in more than six days. He said he didn't know if he would want to be the team's head coach or if the Saints would want him.

Payton and Parcells spoke in March about a possible role with the Saints for the retired coach. Parcells said he feels "an obligation" to assist Payton, but he has remained coy about if he'd fill in for his longtime friend.

Payton's season-long suspension without pay will begin April 16. NFL spokesman Greg Aiello told NFL Network's Albert Breer that Payton "cannot be involved in any coaching activities, he can't be at the facility, or with the team at games."

