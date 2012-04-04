Bill Parcells not talking to Vikings about joining franchise

Zygi Wilf grew up in New Jersey as an avid New York Giants fan, so it's only natural that the Minnesota Vikings owner has a strong admiration for Bill Parcells, who coached Big Blue to two Super Bowl titles.
But Parcells won't be joining Wilf and the Vikings, as a source close to the former coach told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora on Wednesday that there's no truth to a New York Post report that Parcells is talking with the Vikings. Parcells remains in talks with the New Orleans Saints about their potential interim head-coaching gig but is not having conversations with the Vikings, the source told La Canfora.
The Post recently reported, citing a source, that Wilf is aggressively pursuing Parcells to have him join the Vikings and "run the show." Wilf reportedly wants Parcells to come in and oversee the Vikings' football operations and coach the team. The report also said the 70-year-old former coach could "name his price" with the Vikings.
Saints coach Sean Payton, who will meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday to appeal his season-long suspension, has acknowledged having conversations with Parcells about taking over interim coaching duties in New Orleans this season.