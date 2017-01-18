Bill O'Brien won't hire OC, will continue to call plays

The Houston Texans will not hire a new offensive coordinator after parting ways with George Godsey, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per sources informed of the team's thinking.
Coach Bill O'Brien, who took over the play-calling duties from Godsey midway through the year before adopting a "collaborative effort" with the offensive coordinator later in the season, will continue to call plays.
The Texans will move receivers coach Sean Ryan to QB coach. Stuck with Brock Osweiler for another year, Ryan will help try to untangle the quarterback quagmire.
O'Brien and Godsey mutually parted ways this week. The head coach stripped his coordinator of the play-calling duties back in Week 4.
Despite the change, the offense remained stuck in the mud. The Texans finished the regular season with the fewest touchdowns (25) by a playoff team in a non-strike season since the NFL season expanded to 16 games in 1978.
While it's against the norm to not carry an offensive coordinator, it's not unheard of. The Cleveland Browns did not have an OC last year with head coach Hue Jackson calling plays and a bevy of assistants corroborating in different roles (Pep Hamilton served as an associate head coach).
Earlier in the day, Rapoport reported that the Texans would promote Mike Vrabel to the defensive coordinator with Romeo Crennel moving into a senior assistant role. It's possible that Crennel could take on a larger game-management role so that O'Brien can focus more on fixing his woeful offense.