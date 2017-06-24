Around the NFL

Bill O'Brien: We won't have to limit Deshaun Watson

Published: Jun 24, 2017 at 09:58 AM

When the Texans took Deshaun Watson with the No. 12 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, he was viewed as the long-term solution to Houston's abyss of mediocrity at quarterback.

The rookie signal-caller will battle for the starting gig throughout the summer against (thepreviouslydeemedillusory) Tom Savage. The Texans' staff has raved about Savage's progress this offseason, but Watson has also turned heads. Most importantly, he has caught the attention of head coach Bill O'Brien, although it also appears the Clemson product has to gain a lot of ground in the team's quarterback competition.

"He's a very poised guy," O'Brien said, via the Houston Chronicle. "I like the way he carries himself. I like the way he operates. He's a rookie, and he's not nearly where he needs to be to be a full-time starter in this league, but you can tell he's got a lot of qualities you like.

"For being a rookie, he's wise beyond his years. He asks great questions in the morning meeting, and you can tell he's studied the night before. Every practice isn't perfect. He knows he needs to get a lot better. And he did get better every day during the spring. It's no pads, of course. It's not real football, but he did improve in his knowledge of the offense."

The expectations for rookie quarterbacks have shifted rapidly over the years. After watching Dak Prescott shine last season in a city just a few hours away, the Texans are hoping for a similar success story this time around.

The early returns have been promising so far, as Watson has adjusted nicely to the challenges put in place by the Texans.

"We put a lot on his plate during the spring, and he handled it very well," O'Brien said. "He made mistakes, and he corrected them. You don't see him make the same mistake twice.

"He can do a lot of things. He can operate our running game and in our passing game. He's got a lot of athleticism. I don't think we'll have to limit him. Training camp and preseason games will be a big test."

Even if Watson isn't immediately running away with the job, he's giving Texans fans something they haven't experienced in a long time at the position: hope. As O'Brien stated, however, we'll learn a lot more about Watson's prospects for this season based off of how he fares against live competition in August.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings legend, Pro Football Hall of Famer Mick Tingelhoff dies at 81

Center Mick Tingelhoff played in 240 straight games for the Vikings, earning six Pro Bowl nods. Tingelhoff has passed away at the age of 81.
news

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Tyrann Mathieu, who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, was activated on Saturday, but his status for the Chiefs' Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns remains uncertain as NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the team wants to monitor Mathieu before deciding on whether he'll play.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 11

News and notes on injuries and transactions from Saturday of Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. 
news

Lions place LT Taylor Decker on IR following finger surgery

﻿The Detroit Lions are placing left tackle Taylor Decker﻿ on injured reserve following finger surgery, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday. Decker is now out for at least three weeks. 
news

Eagles sign OT Jordan Mailata to four-year, $64M extension  

Jordan Mailata signed a four-year extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, who locked up the offensive tackle for $64 million with a max of $80 million and $40.85 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Steelers' T.J. Watt on weight of being top-paid defender: 'I'm built for this'

Though there were bumps in the road to get there, it all worked out for T.J. Watt and the Steelers. Now, following it up becomes paramount, as Watt will hit the 2021 season with the tag of being the league's top-paid defender.
news

Panthers OC Joe Brady: 'Christian McCaffrey is ready to be Christian McCaffrey again'

After missing 13 games in 2020, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has the confidence of his offensive coordinator Joe Brady that the Pro Bowl back will return to his phenomenal form.
news

NFL world remembers, pays tribute to 9/11 on social media

On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, NFL teams paid homage on social media. Here's a roundup of their tributes.
news

Nyheim Hines, Colts agree to three-year, $18.6 million extension

Indianapolis isn't done extending its key players. Next up for a new deal: ﻿Nyheim Hines﻿. The Colts and Hines have agreed to a three-year, $18.6 million extension, Tom Pelissero reports. The new deal includes $12 million in guaranteed money.
news

Austin Ekeler (hamstring) returns to practice, questionable for Chargers' game against Washington

﻿Austin Ekeler﻿'s status saw an upgrade Friday, but he's still not entirely certain for Sunday. The Chargers running back is questionable for Los Angeles' game against Washington, according to the team's Friday injury report.
news

Cowboys RT La'el Collins suspended five games for violation of substance-abuse policy

Dallas Cowboys starting offensive tackle La'El Collins has been suspended by the NFL for five games due to violation of the NFL Policy and Program of Substances of Abuse.
news

Browns WR Odell Beckham (knee) listed as questionable vs. Chiefs

Browns WR ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ Jr. (knee) is listed as questionable heading into Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW