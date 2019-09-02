Bill O'Brien: Texans' trades 'were part of a plan'

"I think that when you look at Laremy, yes he is an excellent pass protector, but there's so many other things he can do," O'Brien said. "He can run block, he's able to get his pads down, he works well with the guys next to him whether it's a tight end to his left or a guard to his right, he works very well with the guys next to him, he can pull out on screens. He's a very smart player, he's a very instinctive player and he's played guard before. We're not going to line him up at guard unless we had to, but he's done that before, so he's got a versatile skill set. I think that everyone is excited about adding him to the team."