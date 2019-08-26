Bill O'Brien: Texans still have 'good situation' at RB

What's clear now is that Johnson won't be used in Houston the same way he was in Cleveland. Johnson was rarely an every-down back with the Browns, though he did log 447 touches for 2,826 yards in his first three seasons. Last year, with the additions of Carlos Hyde and Nick Chubb, his production took a downturn; the RB recorded 87 touches for 630 total yards. Upset with his role heading into 2019, he demanded a trade out of Cleveland and eventually got his wish.