Bill O'Brien drives Texans with fiery approach ... and quick wit

Yet O'Brien, while taking down a pair of soft tacos Tuesday night at a Mexican restaurant near his Houston home, managed to mine his angst for some comedic value. Recounting a story in which Michael O'Brien, a talented 10-year-old lefty, was attempting to close out a recent game in an all-star tournament in nearby Westbury, Bill said, "He started with a strikeout, but then a couple of things went wrong. Little League is huge here, and the stands were packed -- I mean, there must have been almost 200 people. So much pressure ... Then, bam, he gives up a double, and the winning run comes in. He takes his glove and slams it to the mound, as hard as he can. And I look down, shake my head and say to everyone, 'Yeah -- he got that from his mother.' "