Bill O'Brien: Brian Hoyer to start for Texans in Week 12

Houston Texans quarterback T.J. Yates will head back to the bench after leading his team to a pair of victories over the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets.
Coach Bill O'Brien confirmed Monday that Brian Hoyer has passed his final concussion test and will start versus the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.
Yates deserves accolades for not only keeping the Texans' season alive, but also keeping pace with the Indianapolis Coltsatop the AFC South.
Hoyer is the more accomplished quarterback, however, and history suggests he gives the Texans a better chance to win on a weekly basis. In seven games and five starts, he sports a respectable 92.9 passer rating, higher than those of Cam Newton (90.1) and Matt Ryan (89.6).
Although Yates completed just 46.7 percent of his passes in over five quarters of action, his willingness to aggressively target playmaking wideout DeAndre Hopkins on "50-50" balls set a fine example for Hoyer to follow going forward.