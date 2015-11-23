Around the NFL

Bill O'Brien: Brian Hoyer to start for Texans in Week 12

Published: Nov 23, 2015 at 07:40 AM
Houston Texans quarterback T.J. Yates will head back to the bench after leading his team to a pair of victories over the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets.

Coach Bill O'Brien confirmed Monday that Brian Hoyer has passed his final concussion test and will start versus the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.

Yates deserves accolades for not only keeping the Texans' season alive, but also keeping pace with the Indianapolis Coltsatop the AFC South.

Hoyer is the more accomplished quarterback, however, and history suggests he gives the Texans a better chance to win on a weekly basis. In seven games and five starts, he sports a respectable 92.9 passer rating, higher than those of Cam Newton (90.1) and Matt Ryan (89.6).

Although Yates completed just 46.7 percent of his passes in over five quarters of action, his willingness to aggressively target playmaking wideout DeAndre Hopkins on "50-50" balls set a fine example for Hoyer to follow going forward.

Hoyer has a tough slate following the Saints matchup, with showdowns at Buffalo and home versus the Patriots. If the Texans are going to continue to pull off upsets, they need the quarterback play to keep pace with their increasingly stingy defense.

