Bill named for Broncos' Tebow set to move to Va. Senate

Published: Feb 08, 2012 at 05:18 AM

It's unclear how many potential future NFL players have slipped through the cracks in Virginia, never to see their potential realized due to the state's strict laws outlining who can and who cannot play high school football.

Thanks to a new law that passed by a vote of 59 to 39 in the Virginia House of Delegates, however, tens of thousands of home-schooled students in the state are one step closer to being able to play sports at their local high school. 

The "Tebow Bill," named in honor of Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow, who played high school football in Florida while being home schooled, will now be sent to the Virginia Senate, according to The Washington Post.

"Home-school parents pay taxes like everybody else," Gov. Robert F. McDonnell (R) recently told the newspaper. "It's just fair."

The legislation has been introduced in Virginia since 2005 with little success, according to The Post. McDonnell has pledged to sign the bill if it passes both chambers.

