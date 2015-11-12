Bill Cowher: Rex has made 'mockery' of captain tag

"I'm just saying that to put that out there. It's not always about Rex. Everything isn't about Rex. You used the platform to talk about Clemson. What does that got to do with this game? The game is being played by players on the field. It's not about him. It's about the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets playing for a game that's got playoff implications. Again players like him, media loves him -- that element of that bothers me. "