Around the NFL

Bill Cowher inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Published: Jan 11, 2020 at 11:54 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The second man to win a Super Bowl as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers is the first member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Centennial Class of 2020.

Longtime Steelers coach Bill Cowher was the first to be inducted into the Hall as part of the Centennial Class on Saturday ahead of the Tennessee Titans-Baltimore Ravens Divisional Round playoff game.

"This feels like I did when I won the Super Bowl because I said, it took a while to make sure, was that real? This seems very surreal to me. Wow," Cowher said during a live announcement on the CBS pregame show.

The full list of inductees, which will include 10 seniors, three contributors and the aforementioned two coaches, will be revealed on Jan. 15 on NFL Network's Good Morning Football. Those 15 will join the five modern-era inductees, who will be announced on Super Bowl Weekend during NFL Honors.

Cowher will become the second Steelers coach in the Hall of Fame, joining his predecessor Chuck Noll (1969-91), and the 22nd primary Steelers inductee when he is enshrined this summer. Three of his former players (Jerome Bettis, Dermontti Dawson, Rod Woodson) already own gold jackets, and Cowher will soon join them.

The Steelers icon was one of eight coaching finalists to make the short list and one of only two to be selected for enshrinement.

"I was just telling V (wife Veronica Stigeler), I've come to grips, I'm OK if it doesn't happen," Cowher said. "I've been so blessed. For those eight candidates, every one of you deserves to be there. Football is a total team sport. I had some great players, great coaches, the best organization in football. I've lived a blessed life. ...

"To give back something to the game of football has been a part of my life. The virtues that it teaches you, the morals that you have the obligation to move on, the platforms that we have, I'm a blessed man. And I've been very blessed to be surrounded by some very special people."

A special Blue-Ribbon Panel comprised of many members of the overall Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee, Hall of Famers, coaches, football executives and several leading historians scrutinized the merits of nearly 300 candidates nominated for consideration as part of the Hall's special Centennial Class of 2020. The group of nominees was reduced to a list of 38 finalists in December that were debated in a meeting and voted on by the Blue-Ribbon Panel on Wednesday to elect the 15-member "Centennial Slate" to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

A former linebacker for the Eagles and Browns in the early 1980s, Cowher made his bones as a special teams and defensive backs coach with the Browns from 1985 through 1988. After spending three years as defensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs, Cowher was hired by the Steelers in 1992 to take over for the retiring Noll and become just the second Steelers coach since the merger and the 15th overall.

Cowher coached the Steelers for 15 seasons from 1992 to 2006, leading Pittsburgh to a 149-90-1 regular-season record, 10 playoff appearances and eight division titles (including five in his first six seasons). He took home AP Coach of the Year honors in his first year on the job.

Under Cowher, the Steelers made two Super Bowl appearances (XXX, XL) and won one in 2005. The Steelers won three road playoff games over the Bengals, Colts and Broncos to reach Super Bowl XL, before hoisting the Lombardi following a 21-10 win over the Seahawks. Cowher stepped down following the 2006 season.

Now 62 years old, Cowher has been a fixture on CBS' The NFL Today since 2007.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson explains how he discussed Damar Hamlin with his team

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson discussed his reaction to watching the frightening scene involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin and how he addressed the situation with his team this week.

news

Bills announce safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition with signs of improvement

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition with signs of improvement, two days after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, the Bills announced on Wednesday afternoon.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (hip) ruled out vs. Vikings; Nathan Peterman to start in season finale

Chicago coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that Justin Fields reported a sore hip on Monday morning and has been ruled out for Week 18. Nathan Peterman will make the start against the Vikings.

news

Commanders to start rookie Sam Howell at quarterback in Week 18 game vs. Cowboys

Eliminated from postseason contention, the Commanders are reshuffling the quarterback deck one last time to close out the 2022 season. Washington will start rookie Sam Howell under center Sunday against the Cowboys, coach Ron Rivera announced Wednesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills to hold meetings, walkthrough practice on Wednesday

The Buffalo Bills announced on Wednesday morning that the team will hold meetings and a walkthrough practice today, but will not hold any media availability.

news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin receives outpouring of support; fans donate millions to charitable cause

The NFL community has seen an outpouring of support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Bengals. In the hours since the frightening development, donations have poured into the 24-year-old's community fundraiser.

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin shares personal connection with Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spent part of his scheduled news conference on Tuesday sharing his personal connection with Bills safety Damar Hamlin, whom Tomlin said he's known since Hamlin "was about 12."

news

NFL announces Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week

Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be resumed this week, the NFL announced in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and remains in critical condition, the team said Tuesday afternoon.

news

Week 17 Monday night inactives: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

The official inactives for the Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Dolphins preparing to start Teddy Bridgewater or Skylar Thompson in Wk 18

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters he's preparing for rookie third-stringer Skylar Thompson or veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater to start Sunday against the New York Jets as starter Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE