Bill Cowher addresses Carlynton High football team

More than 40 years ago Bill Cowher attended Carlynton High School in Carnegie, Pennsylvania. The former Steelers head coach still remains close to his roots and recently attended his 40th high school reunion. During this visit he had surprise talk with Carlynton's football team. Cowher addressed students on what high school football meant to him, the life lessons he learned, what it meant to play in a Super Bowl and how proud he is to be a Carlynton alumni.