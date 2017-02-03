Bill Belichick-Tom Brady: Present-day focus = all-time greatness

Brady has similarly outlasted the competition. In fact, he is a far superior player now than the one who snagged three championships between 2001 and 2004. There just hasn't ever been a career arc like his, including 11 conference championship games and only one healthy season from Brady where he missed the playoffs, way back in 2002. Brady, not Peyton Manning, was chosen by the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee as the starting quarterback for their NFL 2000s All-Decade Team. Yet he's been demonstrably better since then, a more productive quarterback in his 30s than he was in his 20s. He is making a strong case to be the All-Decade Team quarterback for two straight decades during this golden age at the position. A second title in the last three seasons would put an exclamation point on his dominance after age 30, the first quarterback of all time with two distinct periods of play each worthy of Canton induction on their own.