Bill Belichick to address media; first time since Hernandez arrest

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is scheduled to speak to reporters Wednesday -- his first availability since former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was arrested on murder charges.
Belichick's news conference is scheduled the day before players begin reporting for training camp. Quarterback Tom Brady and other veterans are scheduled to address the media Thursday. Practices start Friday.
Hernandez has been charged with murder in the June killing of Boston semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd. He has pleaded not guilty.
