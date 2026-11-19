Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft have advanced to the final step in the election process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Belichick and Kraft, who won six Super Bowls together with the New England Patriots, will be among a group of 15 candidates that will include 13 players who will be considered in the same pool at the Hall of Fame’s annual selection meeting ahead of the Super Bowl.

A 25-person selection panel will reduce the list of candidates from 15 to 10 to seven. Selectors then may vote for six of the seven. Any candidate receiving 80% approval would be elected to the Class of 2027.

Belichick was chosen from a group that included Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Dan Reeves and Mike Shanahan.

Kraft was picked from a group that included Doug Williams, late Bears owner Virginia McCaskey, longtime NFL player, scout and personnel executive John Wooten and former Canton Bulldogs owner Ralph Hay.

Belichick was not elected in his first year of eligibility last year. His snub was criticized intensely around the NFL.

“If he’s not a first-ballot Hall of Famer, there’s really no coach that should ever be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, which is completely ridiculous because people deserve it. He’s incredible,” Tom Brady said.