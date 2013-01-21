Bill Belichick ripped by Shannon Sharpe for CBS snub

Published: Jan 20, 2013 at 11:42 PM

A bully hates being bullied, and a genius hates his failures being pointed out, so Bill Belichick passing on a postgame interview with CBS isn't exactly shocking, especially after the New England Patriots suffered a 28-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay will re-air the Baltimore Ravens' 28-13 victory over the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game on Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

Shannon Sharpe, Hall of Fame tight end-turned-CBS studio analyst, took it as a slight and ripped the three-time Super Bowl champion coach.

"There's something to be said about being gracious in defeat," Sharpe said on CBS' postgame show, via USA Today. "We've seen the New England Patriots five times in the last 12 years be victorious. And we've seen the opposing coaches that lost come out and speak to our Steve Tasker. Coach (Bill) Cowher (who was sitting next to Sharpe) did it when they lost. We saw this last week (when the Patriots beat the Houston Texans).

"Bill Belichick makes it very easy for you to root against the Patriots. You can't be a poor sport all the time. You're not going to win every time. And he does this every time he loses. It is unacceptable."

Sharpe's outrage is a bit overstated. Would he be irritated if Atlanta Falcons coach Mike Smith didn't talk to Fox after the NFC Championship Game loss?

Belichick did face the media at the podium, a task which he is contractually obligated to perform. Had he skipped that session, then he would be wide open to ridicule.

Sharpe might be correct that it's easy to root against the Patriots, but that's not because we missed out on Belichick mumbling his way through another interview.

Follow Kevin Patra on Twitter @kpatra.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Network's 'The Top 100 Players of 2021' premieres Aug. 15

For the 11th consecutive year, current NFL players have voted to determine the Top 100 players in the NFL. Premiering Sunday, August 15, The Top 100 Players of 2021 counts down the top players in the NFL as determined solely by the players themselves. 
news

SEC Media Days: Some top NFL draft prospects keeping NIL opportunities at arm's length

Some of the top talents in college football are playing the long game -- or not playing the game at all -- when it comes to profiting from opportunities provided by NIL laws. Chase Goodbread sees prospects wading into a new era at SEC Media Days.
news

Roundup: Patriots sign DT Christian Barmore to rookie contract

The New England Patriots have signed DT Christian Barmore to a rookie contract, which locks in their entire 2021 draft class as training camp nears. 
news

Niners signing All-Pro LB Fred Warner to record five-year extension

Fred Warner is staying in San Francisco for the long haul. The 49ers are signing the All-Pro linebacker to a five-year extension worth more than $95 million with $40.5 million in guarantees.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW