Bill Belichick remains confident in Pats' offensive scheme, staff: 'The system that we have in place, I feel good about'

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick doubled down on Monday's comments that significant offensive changes aren't feasible at this stage of the season.

"Look, we're not going to go to the wishbone offense here. We're not going to run the veer," he quipped Tuesday via the team's official transcript. "Defensively, we're not going to change into a -- run some other team's defense or whatever. Yeah, major changes, yeah absolutely, we wouldn't be able to practice it."

Asked if changing play-callers, as Matt Patricia has come under heat for a dismal offense, would be considered a major change, Belichick expressed confidence in the Pats scheme and staff.

"Yeah. Again, the system that we have in place, I feel good about," he replied. "Which includes the offensive staff, it includes me, it includes whatever the whole process is. Yeah, on defense, on offense, on special teams."

The Patriots have scored only 10 points in two of their last three games and have averaged 18.0 PPG since Week 7 (3-3 over that span). New England has averaged 1.2 offensive TDs per game since Week 7, tied with the Broncos for the fewest in the NFL over that span.

Belichick noted at this stage, any changes to jumpstart the offense would be subtle, not an overhaul.

"So, there's some things you know, you trim the fat here and, move it a little bit over in this direction," he said. "Or maybe you add a little bit more of something that you feel like is going well, maybe a player is doing something that -- or some part of your offense or defense doing something that's a little more productive. And maybe you want to add a little bit more to that. So, that would just be, let's say, shifting the emphasis."

The Patriots' passing attack has been stuck in the mud, with Mac Jones throwing multiple TD passes in a game only once this season. The issues were at the center of the quarterback's sideline outburst in last week's loss to Buffalo when he was caught screaming, "Throw the (expletive) ball! The quick game sucks!"

Jones has seven passing TDs and seven INTs in 2022, making him one of six qualified QBs with at least as many INT as TD in 2022. Four of the other five have been benched for performance: Rookie Kenny Pickett (4-8 TD-INT), Zach Wilson (4-5), Baker Mayfield (6-6), Matt Ryan (13-13), Davis Mills (11-11).

New England has also been dismal in the red zone, failing to score a TD on seven consecutive red zone drives (the last red zone TD came in Week 9).