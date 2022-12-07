Around the NFL

Bill Belichick remains confident in Pats' offensive scheme, staff: 'The system that we have in place, I feel good about'

Published: Dec 07, 2022 at 08:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick doubled down on Monday's comments that significant offensive changes aren't feasible at this stage of the season.

"Look, we're not going to go to the wishbone offense here. We're not going to run the veer," he quipped Tuesday via the team's official transcript. "Defensively, we're not going to change into a -- run some other team's defense or whatever. Yeah, major changes, yeah absolutely, we wouldn't be able to practice it."

Asked if changing play-callers, as Matt Patricia has come under heat for a dismal offense, would be considered a major change, Belichick expressed confidence in the Pats scheme and staff.

"Yeah. Again, the system that we have in place, I feel good about," he replied. "Which includes the offensive staff, it includes me, it includes whatever the whole process is. Yeah, on defense, on offense, on special teams."

The Patriots have scored only 10 points in two of their last three games and have averaged 18.0 PPG since Week 7 (3-3 over that span). New England has averaged 1.2 offensive TDs per game since Week 7, tied with the Broncos for the fewest in the NFL over that span.

Belichick noted at this stage, any changes to jumpstart the offense would be subtle, not an overhaul.

"So, there's some things you know, you trim the fat here and, move it a little bit over in this direction," he said. "Or maybe you add a little bit more of something that you feel like is going well, maybe a player is doing something that -- or some part of your offense or defense doing something that's a little more productive. And maybe you want to add a little bit more to that. So, that would just be, let's say, shifting the emphasis."

The Patriots' passing attack has been stuck in the mud, with Mac Jones throwing multiple TD passes in a game only once this season. The issues were at the center of the quarterback's sideline outburst in last week's loss to Buffalo when he was caught screaming, "Throw the (expletive) ball! The quick game sucks!"

Jones has seven passing TDs and seven INTs in 2022, making him one of six qualified QBs with at least as many INT as TD in 2022. Four of the other five have been benched for performance: Rookie Kenny Pickett (4-8 TD-INT), Zach Wilson (4-5), Baker Mayfield (6-6), Matt Ryan (13-13), Davis Mills (11-11).

New England has also been dismal in the red zone, failing to score a TD on seven consecutive red zone drives (the last red zone TD came in Week 9).

Sitting on the outskirts of the postseason at 6-6, the Patriots need the offense to find its gear Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals to remain in the hunt.

Related Content

news

Todd Bowles on Buccaneers' no-huddle offense: 'We can implement it more so'

Following Monday night's dramatic come-from-behind victory over the Saints, the drumbeat continues to grow in Tampa for more no-huddle offense. Todd Bowles addressed those calls on Tuesday.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts lead Players of the Week

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts and Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow highlight the Players of the Week, which were released Wednesday.

news

Mike Tomlin on rookie WR George Pickens wanting ball more: 'That competitive spirit... I want that guy'

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin shared why he wants a competitive wide receiver like George Pickens on his team ahead of Sunday's Week 14 game against Baltimore.

news

Jimmy Garoppolo's foot injury won't require surgery; 49ers QB could return for playoffs

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo's foot injury won't require surgery and the 49ers quarterback may have a chance to return the playoffs if rehab goes smoothly, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Rams claim former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield off waivers; Niners didn't make claim for QB

The Los Angeles Rams have claimed former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield off waivers from the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday afternoon.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles DE Robert Quinn undergoing knee scope, to be placed on injured reserve

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Eagles DE Robert Quinn is undergoing a knee scope this week and will be placed on injured reserve.

news

Titans fire general manager Jon Robinson after seven seasons

The Tennessee Titans are firing general manager Jon Robinson, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.

news

Ron Rivera: Carson Wentz will be 'primary backup' to Taylor Heinicke when cleared to play

Commanders coach Ron Rivera didn't entertain the thought of replacing Taylor Heinicke with Carson Wentz when the latter is medically cleared from his finger injury.

news

2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees unveiled

The NFL on Tuesday revealed the 32 nominees for the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award -- the league's most prestigious honor.

news

Bucs rookies Rachaad White, Cade Otton score clutch TDs in comeback win over Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by aged veterans, were lifted by rookies Rachaad White and Cade Otton during Monday night's come-from-behind victory over the Saints.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE