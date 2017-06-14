Bill Belichick: Patriots 'need to move on' from 2016

"Yeah, I could say for me personally it does that," Julian Edelman said when asked if the ring ceremony capped the 2016 season. "Sixteen was fun but '16 is over. It's '17 now. There are no champions. Everyone's got the same record. Everyone is working hard in heat. So it's one of those things where the teams that can go out and take advantage of these times and really mold together are usually the teams that come out and have good starts to their seasons, so that's what I'm trying to do personally."