Around the NFL

Patriots coach Bill Belichick not ready to make change at QB: 'We're not there right now'

Published: Dec 14, 2020 at 04:09 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New England Patriots will not win the AFC East for the first time in 11 years. So, too, a wild-card bid is a longshot for Bill Belichick's 6-7 squad, which sits two games back with three to play.

﻿Cam Newton﻿'s struggles as a passer have been evident this season, culminating in last Thursday's blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams in which the QB completed just 9 of 16 attempts for 119 yards with an INT and four sacks taken.

﻿Jarrett Stidham﻿ replaced Newton late in the contest, completing 5 of 7 passes for 27 yards with two sacks in three drives.

Despite Newton's struggles, Belichick isn't ready to see more of Stidham. Asked Monday on WEEI Radio in Boston if he'd be open to playing both QBs, the coach said he's not to the point of tweaking the position yet.

"That's not where we are right now. We're not there now," the Pats coach said.

Asked if he turned to Stidham on Thursday because he thought it was the team's best shot to come back, Belichick responded: "Wanted to give him the opportunity to play, so we did," he said, noting Newton was taking some big hits in the game.

While there was speculation during training camp that Stidham and Newton were battling for the starting gig, that was overblown. In the one game Newton missed due to COVID-19, it was ﻿Brian Hoyer﻿, not Stidham, who got the start.

Given the uncertain nature of the Patriots future at quarterback with Newton on a one-year deal, it's interesting that Belichick isn't electing for an elongated tryout for Stidham. Perhaps Belichick is waiting until he's officially eliminated from the playoffs. Perhaps he's planning to ride Newton to the end of the road.

At the very least, it'd make sense for the Patriots to see Stidham in more game-action to be certain he isn't a potential long-term answer. If Belichick never gives the backup a shot this season -- even in split duties with Newton -- he's likely insinuating Stidham isn't his answer moving forward. 

Voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl is now live! Cast your ballot for your favorite players.

Related Content

news

Lions QB Matthew Stafford (ribs) not ruled out vs. Titans

﻿Matthew Stafford﻿'s chances of playing in Week 15 aren't great, but they're still alive. Despite experiencing significant pain from his ribs injury, Stafford hasn't been ruled out for Detroit's meeting with Tennessee, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Jets QB Sam Darnold: 'I love it' in New York, but know decision on future isn't up to me

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold knows his team will likely be in the top two spots in the upcoming draft and he made it known that he'd love to stay in New York.
news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones: 'There will be absolutely no change' with Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy's job is safe, and the Jones family will tell you as much until they're blue in the face. Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that McCarthy's job is considered safe, and Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones reinforced that Monday. 
news

Jaguars to start QB Gardner Minshew again Week 15 at Ravens

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone told reporters Gardner Minshew will be the starting quarterback in Week 15.
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 15

Eagles HC Doug Pederson confirmed S Rodney McLeod suffered a torn ACL, CB Darius Slay is in the concussion protocol and CB Avonte Maddox will miss some time with a knee injury.  Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Monday.
news

Doug Pederson confirms Jalen Hurts will remain Eagles starting QB in Week 15

Eagles coach Doug Pederson confirmed the obvious: ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ will be the starting QB in Week 15 versus the Cardinals. After playing coy following Sunday's victory over New Orleans, Pederson declared Hurts the starter Monday. 
news

Ron Rivera: Washington QB Alex Smith's injury still being evaluated

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera told reporters Alex Smith's injury is still being evaluated after sitting out the final half of their win over the 49ers on Sunday.
news

Bruce Arians on Tampa's offense: 'We can do any damn thing we want to'

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians found an identity on offensive after turning to the run game in their win over the Vikings on Sunday.
news

What to watch for in Ravens-Browns on 'Monday Night Football'

At times, this game could resemble a track meet, but let's make one thing clear: This version of the Cleveland Browns is much different than the one the Baltimore Ravens ran circles around to begin the season.
news

Packers win division title, but goal is keeping No. 1 seed: 'We're definitely not done'

Green Bay clinched the NFC North for the second straight year under coach Matt LaFleur. The message following Sunday's 31-24 victory in Detroit was clear: The mission isn't over.
news

Cowboys QB Andy Dalton celebrates 'special' win over Bengals in return to Cincinnati

After the Cowboys scored a 30-7 victory, their first win by more than three points this season, Andy Dalton celebrated the win in a city where he'd spent his first nine NFL seasons.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL