Around the NFL

Bill Belichick: No regrets in Cordarrelle Patterson deal

Published: Sep 11, 2014 at 02:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

When the New England Patriots travel to Minnesota this weekend, they will have to find a way to stop an explosive playmaker whom they helped the Vikings to acquire in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Around The NFL's No. 1 candidate to "make the leap" this season, Cordarrelle Patterson became the first wide receiver to generate a touchdown run of at least 35 yards in three consecutive games when he gashed the Rams for 102 yards on the ground in the season opener.

Coach Bill Belichick was asked Wednesday if he had any regrets about trading the opportunity to select Patterson at No. 29 overall two years ago in exchange for four draft picks.

"We made the decision based on what we felt was best for our team," Belichick said, via The Star Tribune. "That's what we always do. We felt like at that time it would be the best thing for our team, and that's what we did."

The Patriots ended up with a breakout candidate of their own in linebacker Jamie Collins (No. 52 overall), cornerback Logan Ryan (No. 83 overall), wide receiver Josh Boyce (No. 102 overall) and a seventh-round pick traded for veteran running back LeGarrette Blount.

As Patterson is already battling Percy Harvin, Julio Jones, Demaryius Thomas and Antonio Brown as the NFL's most dangerous open-field runner, it's natural to wonder if the Patriots would have called his name had they kept their first-round pick in 2013.

"I don't know. We didn't hold onto it," Belichick said. "There were a lot of good players at that point. We feel we got one with the player we picked plus the other selections we received in moving back."

The Patriots lost out on the opportunity to land their first difference-making vertical threat since Randy Moss was making plays outside the numbers a half-decade ago. Belichick will be charged with ensuring that Patterson doesn't remind him of that lamentation on Sunday.

The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" makes some bold predictions about the 2014 season and backs them up by putting some sandwiches on the line.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns agree to trade for Cowboys WR Amari Cooper; Jarvis Landry granted permission to seek deal

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to acquire Cowboys wide receiver ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick and a swap of sixth-rounders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Terron Armstead not closing door on NOLA return; 'I don't want to rule out the Saints'

With Saints general manager Mickey Loomis' propensity for working wonders with the salary cap and Terron Armstead's love for the franchise, the top tackle in free agency believes there's still a shot he'll stay put with the team that drafted him in 2013.
news

NFL updates, latest league news from Saturday, March 12

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Saints restructured the contract of star cornerback Marshon Lattimore to create $18.45 million in salary-cap space. 
news

Soon-to-be free agent Chandler Jones aiming to land with team 'that maximizes my talents'

With a Super Bowl win and big money in his back pocket, pass rusher Chandler Jones is aiming to find the best scheme and fit for him when he hits free agency. 
news

Bills punter Matt Haack signs revised contract

Buffalo Bills punter Matt Haack has signed a revised contract, reducing his pay to $1.135 million in 2022 and voiding the last year of his contract, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 
news

Falcons restructure QB Matt Ryan's contract to free up $12M worth of cap space

The Falcons have restructured Matt Ryan's contract to create $12 million in salary cap space ahead of the start of the new league year on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday evening. 
news

Grand jury declines to indict Texans QB Deshaun Watson following allegations of sexual misconduct

A Harris County (Texas) grand jury did not find enough evidence to charge Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson following allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from massage therapy sessions.
news

Cowboys release K Greg Zuerlein, waive/injured TE Blake Jarwin

Ahead of the new league year, the Cowboys have released kicker Greg Zuerlein and tight end Blake Jarwin in salary cap cost-saving moves.
news

Raiders sign DE Maxx Crosby to four-year, $98.98M extension

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday that DE Maxx Crosby and the Raiders agreed to a four-year, $98.98 million extension. The team announced it had signed Crosby to a multiyear extension shortly thereafter. 
news

Browns center JC Tretter elected to second term as NFLPA president

Browns center JC Tretter was elected by the board of player representatives as the NFLPA's next president.
news

Eagles make Jason Kelce highest-paid center in NFL on 1-year, $14M contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Jason Kelce agreed to a one-year contract that is worth essentially $14 million -- a figure that will make Kelce the highest-paid center in the NFL on an annual basis.
news

Bears releasing RB Tarik Cohen, DL Eddie Goldman

The Chicago Bears' rebuild continued on Friday with the release of veteran running back Tarik Cohen and defensive tackle Eddie Goldman.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW