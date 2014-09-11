Bill Belichick: No regrets in Cordarrelle Patterson deal

When the New England Patriots travel to Minnesota this weekend, they will have to find a way to stop an explosive playmaker whom they helped the Vikings to acquire in the 2013 NFL Draft.
Around The NFL's No. 1 candidate to "make the leap" this season, Cordarrelle Patterson became the first wide receiver to generate a touchdown run of at least 35 yards in three consecutive games when he gashed the Rams for 102 yards on the ground in the season opener.
Coach Bill Belichick was asked Wednesday if he had any regrets about trading the opportunity to select Patterson at No. 29 overall two years ago in exchange for four draft picks.
"We made the decision based on what we felt was best for our team," Belichick said, via The Star Tribune. "That's what we always do. We felt like at that time it would be the best thing for our team, and that's what we did."
The Patriots ended up with a breakout candidate of their own in linebacker Jamie Collins (No. 52 overall), cornerback Logan Ryan (No. 83 overall), wide receiver Josh Boyce (No. 102 overall) and a seventh-round pick traded for veteran running back LeGarrette Blount.
As Patterson is already battling Percy Harvin, Julio Jones, Demaryius Thomas and Antonio Brown as the NFL's most dangerous open-field runner, it's natural to wonder if the Patriots would have called his name had they kept their first-round pick in 2013.
"I don't know. We didn't hold onto it," Belichick said. "There were a lot of good players at that point. We feel we got one with the player we picked plus the other selections we received in moving back."
