Around the NFL

Bill Belichick mum over Malcolm Butler's SB benching

Published: Jul 25, 2018 at 02:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Bill Belichick didn't need practice in training camp to volley back questions.

The New England Patriots' coach was in midseason form paddling back persistent questions about last season, particularly regarding the benching of Malcolm Butlerin the Super Bowl loss.

Below is the back-and-forth between Belichick and the Boston Globe's Dan Shaughnessy:

Reporter: I know you're focused on this year, but I know I wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't ask about last year...

Belichick: "Last year is last year. I'm not focused on last year."

R:* What about the fact that everywhere we go, folks want to ask about Malcolm Butler? *

BB: "I don't want to talk about that; that's a couple of months ago."

R: Is there going to be anymore explanation about why he didn't play?

BB: "I'm focused on training camp."

R: Would you do it any differently?

BB: "Training camp? No, we're getting started, we're working on that right now. We'll do the best we can."

R: Do you care that the fans want to know more about this?

BB: "I'm focused on doing the best that I can for the 2018 New England Patriots. That's my job and that's what I've always done in the past. Every day that I've coached here I've done the best that I can for this football team and I'll continue to do that. Right now, my focus is on 2018 season, not 2017, not 2014, not 2007, not 2004, not 2001, not 2000. I'm not focused on any of those seasons; they're done."

R:* For this season's team, is it important to address the Malcolm Butler [situation] with your team? *

BB: "It's important for me to have a good season in 2018. I'm doing everything I can to do that. I'm doing the best that I can for our football team; that's my job, that's my responsibility and that's what I'm trying to do. Hopefully you can respect that; maybe not."

Belichick was his normal 'we're moving on,' 'it's a new year,' 'everything is forward not backward' self as the Patriots opened training camp Wednesday.

When asked about Julian Edelman's suspension to open the season, the Pats coach gave a typical non-answer response.

"Julian is a very hardworking player," he said. "We're all disappointed. It is what it is. He's moved on. We've moved on. Just take what we have now and do the best with it. He's been here the last couple days and he's got a good attitude, good worth ethic. And he'll make the most of the opportunities that he has, whatever those are."

Belichick similarly swiped away a question about Malcolm Mitchell being on the trade block, which NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported earlier this week.

"I'm not going to engage in media speculation ..." Belichick said. "I certainly haven't talked to any media person about Malcolm Mitchell, so you'll have to talk to whoever that is."

If you'd like to talk to that reporter, you can find Tom Pelissero on Twitter @TomPelissero.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears fire running backs coach David Walker

Chicago Bears running backs coach David Walker was fired on Wednesday, head coach Matt Eberflus announced.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts highlight Players of the Week

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow take home top honors for Week 8 showings. 
news

Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke to start vs. Vikings, Desmond Ridder to serve as backup

The Atlanta Falcons are starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings, head coach Arthur Smith announced. Desmond Ridder will serve as his backup.
news

Raiders bench QB Jimmy Garoppolo, will start rookie Aidan O'Connell moving forward

Las Vegas Raiders are benching quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and starting rookie Aidan O'Connell  moving forward, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Joe Douglas on Jets standing pat at trade deadline: 'It takes two to tango'

Jets GM Joe Douglas discusses the state of New York's roster following Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.
news

Kevin O'Connell hopes Kirk Cousins will return to Vikings in 2024: He 'knows how I feel about him'

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is due to become a free agent in the offseason. With the QB's season over early after sustaining a torn Achilles, head coach Kevin O'Connell has made it clear he would prefer Cousins get healthy and return to Minnesota in 2024.
news

Raiders fire head coach Josh McDaniels, general manager David Ziegler

The Las Vegas Raiders have fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler, the team announced on Tuesday night. The Raiders later named Antonio Pierce as interim head coach and Champ Kelly as interim general manager.
news

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on trading WR Tyreek Hill to Dolphins: It 'worked out well for both parties'

Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt says the team's trade of wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins "worked out well for both parties."
news

NFL trade deadline 2023: Grading deals for Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Joshua Dobbs and more

How did each side fare in the swap that sent Chase Young from the Commanders to the 49ers? Kevin Patra grades the deals made in the run-up to the 2023 NFL trade deadline.
news

Packers send CB Rasul Douglas, 2024 fifth-round pick to Bills in exchange for 2024 third-round selection

The Buffalo Bills are upgrading their secondary, landing cornerback Rasul Douglas in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Lions acquire Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones in exchange for 2025 pick

The Cleveland Browns are trading wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.