Bill Belichick mum over Malcolm Butler's SB benching

BB: "I'm focused on doing the best that I can for the 2018 New England Patriots. That's my job and that's what I've always done in the past. Every day that I've coached here I've done the best that I can for this football team and I'll continue to do that. Right now, my focus is on 2018 season, not 2017, not 2014, not 2007, not 2004, not 2001, not 2000. I'm not focused on any of those seasons; they're done."