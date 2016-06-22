Bill Belichick, Mike McCarthy head dream coaching staff

The thin line between winning and losing in the NFL typically comes down to coaching. Although each and every head coach in the league possesses a wealth of football knowledge and motivational techniques, only a handful of guys are truly elite at their profession. Imagine if I could take all of those coaches and compile a dream staff to guide a team through a regular season. Who should I let call the offensive and defensive plays? Who would serve as excellent position coaches? What about the direction of the kicking game?