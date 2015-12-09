Around the NFL

Bill Belichick compares J.J. Watt to Lawrence Taylor

Published: Dec 09, 2015 at 03:19 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

J.J. Watt is the most dominant defensive player of this generation. The runner up isn't even that close.

If you want to get a close comparison for the Houston Texans' annihilator you have to go back several decades to the likes of Reggie White or Lawrence Taylor.

Ahead of Sunday's tussle with the Texans, Patriots coach Bill Belichick made the Taylor comparison -- a player he coached for 10 years with the New York Giants.

"Watt's a major force, there are very few players I would put in same conversation with Lawrence Taylor, I would put J.J. in there," Belichick, told to Houston media Wednesday, via the Houston Chronicle. "He's a dynamic player. He can ruin a game. He's a special player. He was the defensive MVP last year. He's already earned that award this year even if he didn't play the last four games. This might be a good game for him to rest."

A major part of the comparison to Taylor is the motor both possess. Watt is a chugging freight train who never stops coming, similar to L.T. in his prime.

Sunday a beleaguered, banged-up Patriots offensive line will attempt to hold back the reigning defensive MVP -- a week after Tom Brady was sacked four times and hit on 13 occasions in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels admitted Tuesday the Pats don't want one single blocker to try and take on Watt.

"That responsibility probably won't just fall on one person, so we're going to have to do a good job preparing for him," McDaniels said via, CSN New England. "He's as disruptive of a player as we've faced all season, and we're going to have to try to limit the number of opportunities that he has to create those types of plays because when he does, they usually change the outcome of the drive, the play or potentially the game."

Those game-changing plays are the reason even Belichick is willing to joke about trying to get Watt to skip Sunday's game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season: Three things to watch for in Ravens-Titans in London

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down three things to watch for when the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans face off in London in a Week 6 showdown.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) ruled out; PJ Walker to start vs. 49ers

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 6 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck) ruled out vs. Bills

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) will not play in the team's Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills, per head coach Brian Daboll.
news

Broncos releasing pass rusher Frank Clark after no trade materializes

Unable to find a trade partner, the Denver Broncos are releasing pass rusher Frank Clark today, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

Philadelphia Eagles look to maintain perfect all-time record vs. New York Jets in Week 6

Ahead of Sunday's showdown at MetLife Stadium, the Eagles sit 12-0 all-time against the New York Jets, which is the best win-loss record by one team over another all-time, per NFL Research.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert (finger) expects no restrictions on Monday vs. Cowboys

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert doesn't expect the injured finger on his non-throwing hand to affect him in Monday night's showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs' offensive struggles: 'Luckily for us, our defense has been playing great'

The Kansas City Chiefs offense struggled in the red zone on Thursday night but QB Patrick Mahomes was thankful for the defense to step up against the Denver Broncos. 
news

Broncos HC Sean Payton: End-of-half timeout a 'boneheaded mistake' in 19-8 loss to Chiefs

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton inexplicably called a timeout after a third-down sack with 22 seconds left in the first half of Thursday night's 19-8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. After the defeat, Payton admitted his brain fart, saying he thought it was third down. "That's a boneheaded mistake by me," he said after the game.
news

Fearless: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce shines in prime-time win despite ankle injury

Travis Kelce shrugged off any distractions along with his ankle injury to turn in another stellar performance against the Broncos -- which has also become a standard -- in the Chiefs' 19-8 Week 6 win.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Chiefs' win over Broncos on Thursday night

Nick Bolton, Justin Reid and the Chiefs defense led the way Thursday night as Kansas City defeated Denver for its 16th straight win over its AFC West foe. 
news

Week 6 Thursday inactives: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs