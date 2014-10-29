Bill Belichick cares not for your Peyton Manning angle

Bill Belichick has been asked about a lot of different things during his 225-year (estimated) coaching career, but near the top of that list has to be questions pertaining to Peyton Manning.
The New England Patriots coach met with reporters on Wednesday with yet another matchup against the iconic quarterback coming up at Foxborough. The questions were nuanced and thoughtful. The answers? Let's call them concise.
Q: You've prepared to face a Peyton Manning offense more than 20 times in your coaching career. Is there one common thread that stands out to you over the years about how those preparations and then the game have unfolded?
BB: I guess Manning.
Heh. To the reporter's credit, he recovered from that BB stiff-arm to ask a follow-up question that prompted an actual answer from the coach. Not every scribe was so successful ...
BB: Yeah, sure.
Q: What are your thoughts on the rivalry over the years?
BB: Right now my thoughts are this week. All the experts write about it; you guys can write about that.
Don't ever change, you beautiful monster.
