Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll: Far more alike than different

Belichick and Carroll are contemporaries. Both are in their early sixties and, at one point, were regarded as the "boy geniuses" of the NFL. Belichick got his first chance to be a head coach with the Cleveland Browns at the ripe old age of 38. That's not that young by today's standards, but this kind of hiring was much less common in the early 1990s, when the "Old Boys Network" was still thriving in pro football. Carroll took over the New York Jets at age 42. Both crashed and burned with their first chance: Carroll went 6-10 and was run out of town after just one season; Belichick lasted five seasons with the Browns, but was able to produce just one winning campaign. (When Art Modell moved his franchise from Cleveland to Baltimore following the 1995 season, Belichick was not asked to come along for the ride.) Carroll took over his second NFL team at age 45, after Bill Parcells left the Patriots. Although he never fielded a losing team in New England, Carroll's yearly records steadily declined -- from 10-6 to 9-7 to 8-8 -- and he was fired after three seasons on the job. Both men have said they were humbled by their initial NFL head-coaching experiences, and those missteps shaped their fundamental attitudes toward later opportunities.