Bijan Robinson hopes to model his career after Christian McCaffrey -- but not completely

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Christian McCaffrey's visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium this weekend could serve either as an aspirational example for Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson or a cautionary tale.

The San Francisco 49ers' star running back is in his 10th professional season and has made three All-Pro teams. Since being drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the second round in 2017, he has the second-most offensive touches (20.25 per game) and most yards from scrimmage (114.6 per game) in the league.

But those numbers have come with a price. In three seasons, he has played fewer than eight games due to injury.

"He tries to be in the game as much as possible to make an impact as much as possible," said Robinson, who trains with McCaffrey in the offseason.

There have been only four seasons since 2010 in which a player has had more than 400 offensive touches, and McCaffrey has two of them (413 in 2025 and 403 in 2019). Robinson has yet to have a 400-touch season. His high came last year with 366 touches, one more than he had in 2024, but he's not far behind McCaffrey's pace. He is second in the league in touches (19.89 per game) since being drafted in 2023.

Robinson doesn't worry about the toll of that workload, though.

"It doesn't really cross my mind," he said. "I just know I have to be ready to go every single week. I am going to go out there every single week and give my all, and it starts in practice."

In fact, the biggest topic around Robinson this week is getting him more touches after he had only 11 against the Chicago Bears last week, the fewest since his rookie season.

"He's a great, special player, and I have to do the best job I can to make sure we feature him to impact the game," offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said.

"We will always look for ways to utilize him as much as we can," head coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Issues up front?

Stefanski wasn't interested this week in getting into specifics about his offensive line. Asked how his team is playing up front, Stefanski replied, "What's our record?"

"They're playing 2-4 (football). I'm coaching 2-4," he said. "It's hard to give grand observations on any position right now because you just have to focus on where you are. I can tell you how they are working. They are working very hard. I like those guys, but there is plenty of improvement to be made."

The numbers reflect uneven play up front. The Falcons are third in the league in quarterback pressure percentage allowed (31.1 percent) but 24th in sacks allowed (16) and 25th in rushing yards gained before contact (0.94 per carry), according to TruMedia.

When Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson run behind the left side of the line, they are gaining only 0.3 yards per carry before first contact, which is the lowest number in the league, and 34-year-old left tackle Jake Matthews has the eighth-worst quick pressure rate allowed this year, according to NextGenStats. Matthews is, however, fully healed from the groin injury he suffered earlier this season, Stefanski said.

Raheem's return

Bijan Robinson seems excited to see Raheem Morris back at Mercedes-Benz Stadium again. Robinson spoke with the former Falcons head coach "a couple weeks ago," the running back said.

"He's a father figure, big brother to me," Robinson said. "How good their defense has been doing is a testament to him and what he's done and the players. I think it's going to be a great matchup. He is always going to be family to me whether we compete or not."

Morris, Atlanta's interim coach in 2020 and full-time head coach in 2024 and 2025, is now San Francisco's defensive coordinator. The 49ers are sixth in the league in defensive EPA (7.9 per 100 snaps), but Stefanski does not expect Morris' familiarity with the Falcons to have much influence on Sunday's game.

"I think a lot of that is overblown," Stefanski said. "I think you can get into, 'Well, he knows that we know that they know,' and I just don't think it's as useful as it may seem."

A (potentially) 'supernatural' return

The Falcons could have rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels calling the defense against the third-best offense in the NFL (based on expected points added) this week, and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich is surprisingly unworried about it.

"I know that sounds crazy for a fourth-round rookie," Ulbrich said, "but he has proven to be one of the better communicators I have been around for a young player, for any player. I'm excited for him to have this opportunity."

Sixth-year veteran Divine Deablo normally wears the green dot, but he missed practice Wednesday and Thursday due to an arm injury. Josh Woods finished last week's game calling the defense for Atlanta after Deablo and Daniels left with injuries.

The fact that Daniels is expected to play this week is "supernatural," according to quarterback Michael Penix Jr., after Daniels was carted off the field in a neck brace last week following a tackle. Daniels blamed his injury on his own poor form after the top of his head hit Chicago tight end Colton Loveland in the thigh.

"I've got to get my head across. Can't hit with the top of my head," he said.

Daniels, who fully returned to practice Wednesday, never lost consciousness or movement in his arms and legs, he said. He simply felt a sharp pain in his neck.

"I was just listening to what (director of sports medicine Jake Pfeil) was telling me to do, to try to be as still as possible," he said. "It was a scary play. I am blessed to come out how I did."

Daniels was cleared to return to the field after testing at Grady Hospital. He has called the defense at points during several games this year.

"The guys trust me," he said.

Another new quarterback

Newly acquired Falcons quarterback Andy Dalton will be inactive for Sunday's game, but the 16-year veteran expects to be able to get up to speed quickly.

"I think I've learned a new offense 11 or 12 times already," Dalton, who signed Monday, said.

Dalton had the choice of signing in Atlanta or returning to Philadelphia, where he started the year. He picked the Falcons, he said, because of what he saw as the team's potential and his relationship with quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt, who coached Dalton with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018 and 2019.

"There is a lot of potential here, a ton of really good guys," Dalton said. "I felt like I could bring some of my experience and help out in any way I can."

Dalton is eventually expected to compete with Tua Tagovailoa for the backup spot.

Being ready for the blitz

The 49ers have blitzed at the 16th-highest rate in the league (27.4 percent) through the season's first six weeks, according to TruMedia, but the Falcons are expecting more of it Sunday because of how they have struggled to protect Penix in recent weeks.

"I have to do a better job of getting solutions against the pressure," Rees said. "They are going to see that on film. We have to correct that."

Penix is completing 78.2 percent of his passes when he's not pressured and 31.3 percent when he is this season.

"I think you protect your quarterback with the protection but also with how we get open, how we get the ball out of our hands, the play call, all of those things," Stefanski said. "When they pressure you, it can be an advantage to the offense."

Secondary concerns

The Falcons secondary could get a boost this week from the return of cornerbacks A.J. Terrell (groin) and C.J. Henderson (groin). Terrell just came off IR this week, and Henderson, who initially replaced him in the starting lineup, missed last week's game against Chicago.

Terrell "has looked good this week," Ulbrich said. "The thing about A.J. is he's always going to try to play with whatever he's got. He's going to fight his butt off to be ready. Hopefully, he will be, but we're not going to be irresponsible with him by any means."

Cornerback Billy Bowman, though, feels unlikely to play. Bowman suffered a hamstring injury Sunday against the Bears and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday.

Extra points

• Backup running back Brian Robinson (hamstring) is questionable after being limited in practice this week. If he can't play, Atlanta will have to elevate a running back from the practice squad because Bijan and Brian Robinson are the only two on the 53-man roster. Five-year veteran Khalil Herbert appears the most likely option.

• The Falcons still have full faith in rookie return man Zachariah Branch, special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman said, despite Branch's two fumbles a week ago. Branch has a new challenge this week, though, because San Francisco punter Corliss Waitman is left-footed, which puts a different spin on the ball. "It can make a big difference," Aukerman said. Atlanta has changed its Juggs machines to simulate the spin in practice this week.

• 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans' availability could have a huge impact Sunday. The 49ers averaged 8.1 yards per play last week before Evans left the game with an Achilles injury and 3.5 yards per play after he left.

• If there's any debate about how good 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy actually is, it has not reached the Falcons building. The Atlanta coaches were wildly complimentary of Purdy this week. "He's a very, very special quarterback," Stefanski said. "It's hard to imagine someone playing the position better than he is right now. He's an elite processor. He has elite accuracy, and I think he's an elite scrambler."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.