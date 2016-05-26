Biggest weak spot for each AFC team heading into 2016

Jacksonville Jaguars: With the team focusing so much attention on its defense, the Jaguars' offensive line struggles have mostly been forgotten. Former No. 2 overall pick Luke Joeckel might be on the bench now behind strong free-agent pickup Kelvin Beachum. But there are still questions at center and the rest of the interior line needs to come together. There is also pressure on coach Gus Bradley to get all his new defensive talent in synch quickly, which won't be an easy task.